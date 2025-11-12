Your Car Is Spying On You And Giving Up Your Secrets

What. is a computer? Apple asked that question to the world in 2017 in an ad promoting its new iPad Pro and iOS 11 operating system. The tech giant suggested that its new products marked the beginning of a post-computer world. Most viewers brushed it off as a silly idea, especially when the iPad’s software was still so horrendously inadequate. These days, though, that question is more relevant than ever—especially when it comes to your cars. The line between what is and what isn't a computer is pretty clear on the surface. If it has a screen and a keyboard, it’s a computer. But the underlying technology that powers them has seeped into an assortment of products you may not even know about—like your vehicles—which muddies up the software-laden waters.



