Your Next BMW Will Be Soon Assembled By Humanoid Robots

They call it the Hexagon Aeon, and it’s a relative newcomer to the world of humanoid robots. Made over in Switzerland, it could soon become a trusted colleague for the workers at BMW Group’s Plant Leipzig, should the pilot program announced at the end of last month by the German carmaker prove its merits. Humanoid robots on factory floors are not necessarily new. Over the past few years, some of the world’s largest such companies, including European auto supplier Magna, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW itself, have tried out the new technology with various degrees of success.



