Your Next Car Will Probably Weigh More As Automakers Reduce Costs

Electric car incentives and emissions regulations may not be the only automotive casualties of the United States’ current administration. With the dismantling of EPA fines for emissions violations and the added costs of tariffs, automakers are now feeling pressure to eliminate costly lightweight materials from their designs in order to keep price inflation in check. In other words, your next car’s curb weight might creep up just as much as its starting price. According to Automotive News, The Center for Automotive Research expects manufacturers to have to absorb an average of $4,600 in additional cost per vehicle built by 2027. With brands already facing backlash for post-COVID price creep, automakers are looking for ways to avoid sticker shock, and that will likely come in the form of cheaper components made from heavier, less-expensive materials. Expect an increase in cheaper grades of steel and less proliferation of aluminum alloys and advanced composites, in other words—at least for cars whose primary market is the United States.



