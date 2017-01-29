00R Lists His Top 007 Of 2016 — FAVORITE Rides Of The Year

Every year I’ve made an effort to compile a list of my favorite rides from the previous year. Well, as you’d suspect, we’re starting off 2017 the good ‘ol fashioned way.



That means we’re kicking it off with a list of the very best from 2016. These are the vehicles that truly exceeded my expectations. Unlike other publications we’re not particularly scientific in our approach.



Simply put, these are the vehicles that made me smile, kept me up thinking about the driving experience and I would regard as vehicles that demand to be in your consideration set if you’re looking for an all-new set of wheels.



Please note: This list only consists of vehicles I drove in 2016. If I didn’t drive it, it was not considered.



That said, let’s get started, shall we?



1. BMW M3 Competition Package. If you’ve been following the M3 market over the years, one thing is clear: The Competition Package cars are more highly sought after. However, one cannot ignore that with the modability of the all-new M3 and M4 you could do boatloads more via aftermarket parts. For me, I wouldn’t even bother. The Competition Package is worth the $4,750 cost of entry. The vehicle is, overall, more taut and aims to please with its no nonsense approach. Personally, I love its louder and more throaty exhaust note. Can’t forget about the lovely “lightweight” seats and 20-inch wheels that I hated at first, but grew to love. While the stiffer suspension does make for a more punishing experience in Sport Plus while in Manhattan, you do have options in form of Comfort or Sport mode. My only gripe during my time with the car was the creaking interior trim who’s sound was emanating from what seemed to be the B-Pillar. Aside from that I didn’t want to get out of the thing. Brilliant machine.



2. Volvo XC90. I have to admit, I use to hate surprises but after spending time with the Volvo XC90 I learned to like them. What a vehicle! The interior space is so eloquently designed that it should be the prototype for automotive design students going forward. Volvo’s Sensus infotainment system makes a case for the bring your own device movement happening in today’s latest autos, and I found it easy to use once I got the hang of it. Although I wish its four-cylinder engine — which is aided by supercharging and turbocharging — was more refined with less of a Honda soundtrack, power is plentiful. While you can find better performing and better handling sport-utility vehicles, the reality is that Volvo has struck a chord here with its mix of design, comfort and technology. I am fine with that. Make mine an R Design, please.



3. BMW 7-Series. In the epic battle of large luxury sedans, I have to say that the BMW 7-Series certainly came to play. While the Mercedes-Benz S-Class redefined the segment when its latest chassis appeared, I believe that BMW has one upped it. Not only do all of its technology systems operate in an excellent fashion and complement the driving experience, BMW really stepped up its interior game. This is easily the best interior the Bavarians have ever built. I hope it’s a sign of things to come. In addition, boy, the BMW’s ride quality is excellent. It feels like a discount Rolls-Royce Ghost. And then, for me, the big surprise was the way the all-new 7-Series drives. It feels light and nimble and unlike the rather tank-like S-Class. This means the Bimmer can be quite fun to wheel and deal. The only problem with the 7 is its rather lazy exterior design. Yes, it is an improvement with some very nice touches, but you won’t look at it any day soon and be moved.



4. Audi Q7. This is easily one of Audi’s most important products aside from the volume-selling A4, and it shows because the company definitely brought its “A” game here. The all-new Q7’s exterior is designed to command a presence on the road and it certainly does in its teutonic glory. Where this vehicle shines; however, is on the inside. As is Audi tradition, the interior is very well done with the very best plastics and switchgear one could ask for. Though I found fault in the rather flat seating and smaller-than-expected infotainment display atop the center stack, no one comes close to the sexy instrument panel display located behind the steering wheel. Audi knocked it out of the park on that one. There could be some improvement on the ride quality as impacts were felt more harshly than I would have expected in an SUV of this caliber, but it still bests what’s coming from the likes of BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and Porsche. It’s a tough call between the XC90 and Q7, but this is how I’d rank the two class leaders at the moment.



5. Honda Civic. If Honda today saw the same Honda five years ago, you better believe it would kick its own ass. There’s no other way to put it, Honda has got its groove back. Just look at the Accord, HR-V, Pilot and our subject. What better model to show that off than in the all-new Civic? There’s a reason why this all-new Honda is gracing our roadways in such strong numbers. It’s a great product. From its sexy and interesting exterior design to its well-trimmed interior, it really feels like an upgrade from Civics of previous generations. I know, I used to drive a 2000 Civic Coupe in EX trim. Where the Civic deserves more love is with the driving experience. Rather than feel devoid of life and dull, it’s actually exciting and can give you a silly grin on country roads. While traversing Westchester County’s switchbacks, I couldn’t believe how much fun I was having pushing it. The only thing I would change is its silly touchscreen that adorns the center stack. It is SO annoying to do simple things, like adjust the music's volume. Also, I would hope Honda’s engineers refine or quiet down the engine noise a bit — it can be a little groggy at low revs.



6. Chevrolet Camaro SS. The last-gen Camaro is one of those cars that continued to improve as it aged. While the ZL1 and Z/28 were complete animals, towards the end of its life cycle the SS felt a bit dodgy. Well, that's changed now. That's because while the all-new Camaro may look awfully similar, don't let its slight design modifications fool you. This latest gen product is through and through a significant step forward for General Motors' performance products. While I don't love everything that GM puts out, there's one thing the conglomerate has been able to prove to me again and again. It can deliver high-performance autos. Power is more than ample in SS trim and, to me, it's a better vehicle than both the Mustang and Challenger. Is it perfect? No. Its seats can be a bit uncomfortable if you don't set them just right and its infotainment screen has a weird forwards tilt that takes some getting use to but aside from that this vehicle deserves a serious look if you're considering getting a two door with BIG power. It reminds me of the ATS-V Coupe, which got some serious love for me as it was named a Top 007 of 2015 car.



7. Cadillac CT6 and Lincoln Continental (TIE).



Cadillac CT6. Cadillac's back to building a car that speak to the company's heritage. In other words, a large luxury sedan. If you're looking for a cushy, quiet ride then the CT6 should be atop your list. That's because, in my opinion, its suspension is pretty damn close to being in the same league as the S-Class and 7-Series. The CT6 just has a little bit more float to it. Imperfections and potholes are dampened impressively and at speed exterior noise is not particularly noticeable. In addition, it's forced induction six-cylinder is exceedingly smooth and packs a lot of punch — more than I would have expected. The interior is easily Cadillac's best effort yet, which means it's GM's best interior ever. It feels premium but it still needs work when compared to segment leaders when it comes to simple things, like switchgear. Featuring a massive TFT display serving as the instrument panel and an other massive screen in center stack, it's a step in the right direction as it relates to technology. While it does have a nice road presence it is far from causing drama like the concepts seen from the luxury automaker. The CT6 could have been so much more if it looked like a Ciel, Elmiraj or the latest, the Escala. In fact, I'd go on a limb and say if it had the swagger of those rides it'd be a sales hit. Instead, with the Art & Science look, the CT6 will remain an also ran. Also, Cadillac really needs to up its seating game because when compared to the all-new Continental it's not even close.



Lincoln Continental. For Lincoln, the all-new Continental represents a watershed moment for Ford's luxury division. Painting broad strokes, I have to say the team in Dearborn should be proud. If this is what we can come to expect from the next-gen Lincolns, this company is going to come roaring back alive — here at AutoSpies, we're REALLY pumped for the next-gen Navigator. Back to the Continental. There's something about the Continental's exterior styling that connects with people — it's sharp and sophisticated. If only that ethos carried over to the interior, which is less inspired with its small infotainment screen. Thankfully, the Black Label I drove featured a nifty two-tone color combination and neat Lincoln Star-inspired perforation in the seating. The leather is of unbelievable quality. And, my god, the chairs are the best I've ever sat in. The Continental's engine produces big power but it doesn't feel particularly speedy even when pushed. Weirdly though, the throttle is quite jumpy for a luxury barge whereas I think it would benefit from a more easily controlled pedal. I would have liked less engine noise coming into the cabin upon acceleration but at least at speed the experience is quiet and smooth. Although its ride is a nice balance of soft yet firm, impacts over road imperfections were more felt than I would have liked.





