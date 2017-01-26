2018 BMW M4 Facelift

Mischely submitted on 1/26/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:23:31 AM

0 user comments | Views : 238 | Category: Reviews | Source: | SOURCE: mycars2016.com

Tag Links: 2018 bmw m4, bmw m4

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Throughout the years BMW’s high performance M3 coupe has changed tremendously.

Originally only sold as a two-door, the car received a four-door version with the E36 model. More than a decade later the only available M3 is the four-door.

Read Article


2018 BMW M4 Facelift

About the Author

Mischely

Mischely (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]