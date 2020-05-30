A TOUGH Test! Give Us ONE CONVINCING Reason WHY Anyone Would Choose A Porsche Boxster OR Cayman Over The 2020 Corvette?

One thing there is no arguing with is that if you've ever driven a Porsche Boxster or Cayman, it's EXTREMELY difficult to find a sports car that handles BETTER.



But if you're over six feet tall they are cars that are extremely hard to live with day to day. THEY'RE TINY!

And if you've looked at one recently, to buy one configured with all the right options it costs MORE than a 911 did a few years back.

But NOW, there is a REAL choice that in our estimation beats those cars on every single level other than snobbery.

The 2020 Corvette.

I've been seeing a number of them on the street and actually might even buy one down the road. I saw one today drive by a Boxster and it looked like it was passing a Fisher Price toy. Sorry, I'm originally from the Buffalo, NY area and FP was an institution there so I had to throw that in.

So maybe I'm missing a few key points blinding my logic so educate me/us.

Give me ONE really convincing reason of why anyone should but the Boxster/Cayman over a nicely appointed, 2020 Corvette.

I'm waiting...this will be a hard test...



User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

As a Canadian, you often see a Corvette of the previous generations with a full hockey bag, skates and a few sticks under the glass hatch. You can't do with that with a Boxster or Cayman or a new C8. I would pass on all three and pick up a C7 or C6 if I had to have a sports car but did not want to give up practicality. There is a cool C6 Z06 7.0L in yellow with a cruise missile logo on the quarter panel below the Z06 logo usually found on the golf course in my area. He gets it.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 5/30/2020 7:25:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

