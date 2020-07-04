As A Big Lover Of Jeep Wranglers, Even I Can't Come Up With A GOOD Reason For Buying The Diesel Version. Can YOU?

It's no secret, since the 2012 model, I've been a HUGE fan of the Jeep Wrangler. And for the longest time everyone has been seduced and obsessed with dreaming about the potential of a diesel model.



Well, it's finally here.



And even though it sounded like it would be a great day when it arrived, I have to say I have ZERO interest of owning one over a standard gas model.



In fact, I can't think of even ONE reason to go buy one.



Only reasons not to.



Cars.com did their review of it and you can read it at the link.



Tell me what I'm missing, if I am?



Can you give us a compelling reason that we have thought of?



Spies, discuss...









