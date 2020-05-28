CAR WARS! 2021 Acura TLX, KIA Stinger Or Genesis G70? If You Had To Own ONE, Who Gets 1st, 2nd And 3rd?

For some reason the auto manufacturers seem to feel that as this lockdown and boredom ends, the pandemic winds down, that YOU the customer are REALLY interested in. .....



SEDANS AND COUPES? Whaaaa?



Well it sure seems that way seeing that out of the gate since Memorial day BMW showed the new 5, MB the E Coupe/Convertible and today the 2021 Acura TLX.



Seems to us Ford should have shown us the 2021 F-150 seeing that it was pickup trucks that were the big hits during this apocalyptic-like time.



But what do WE know?



So back to this new Acura that dropped today...Usually, Acura disappoints us right out of the gate on their exteriors but shows a nicely put together interior.



This time with the 2021 I have to say for the first time in a LONG while I'm digging the exterior of the TLX. But the interior? There's nothing off putting about it but it looks like it came out of a ten year old MDX. You would think it would have been fresher.



Even though most people think sedans are rubbish these days between the new Acura, KIA Stinger and Genesis G70 there are some decent choices, IF you want a sedan. The jury is out on that. FAR OUT.



SO we ask of these three excellent candidates to occupy your garage, which would YOU choose and how would they rank 1, 2 and 3?



Spies, discuss...





