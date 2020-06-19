CAR WARS! 2021 BMW M5 vs. 2021 Audi RS6 Avant? If You HAD To Choose, WHICH One Makes It Into YOUR Garage?

The 2021 BMW M5 went live this week and the 2021 Audi RS6 Avant wagon configurator is live on the Audi site (click read article link to see it), as of our last visit.



In days of old this comparison would have been an EASY choice. The Audi would have gotten chewed up and spit out.



But today, our guess is this comparison would not only be much closer but MAYBE even won by the Audi WAGON.



Why, well many reasons we're hoping you'll call out in the comments but the main one is because IT'S DIFFERENT and more RARE.



SO what is your call Spies.



In the war to settle the score, 2021 BMW M5 OR 2021 Audi RS6 Avant? WHICH gets YOUR spot in the garage?





