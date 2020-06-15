CAR WARS! 2021 Lexus IS vs. 2021 Acura TLX. If YOU HAD TO Buy One, WHICH Are YOU Taking The Keys To?

Agent001 submitted on 6/15/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:06:00 PM
We have good news.
It finally looks like things are starting to get back to normal in the car biz and a regular rotation of announcements are finally happening.Acura shot first with the 2021 TLX and today Lexus fired back with the 2021 IS-Series.So let he car war BEGIN! We have the photos fo both for comparison.All we need you to tell us is is you HAD TO buy ONE, WHICH keys are YOU taking?2021 Lexus IS OR 2021 Acura TLX?2021 Lexus IS Full Photo Gallery Full Press Release Details The new 2021 IS, which is expected to arrive in dealerships in late fall of this year, looks to expand upon thelegacy it has carved out in the compact luxury sports car segment over the previous two decades. Truly a global vehicle, it will be available for sale in approximately 40 countries around the world, including the US, Japan, and other countries in Asia.Full 2021 Acura TLX Photo Gallery
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
They both suck.— Dexter1 (View Profile)
Posted on 6/15/2020 11:44:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2
The Lexus IS vibes as a Subaru playing dress up. I do like elements of the front-end and its aggressive width stance. But the rear is simply tragic, as are most Lexus rear end, i.e., LS, LC, ES. The interior is shameful. That Lexus is passing it off as "all-new" is insulting everyone's intelligence. The Acura TLX is playing more conservative than I wish. Had it taken more of the curvaceous lines and aggressive bodywork of the concept, it would be the runaway winner here. But Acura did need to make it more passenger friendly but in the process really dumbed down the sexy. I do like its width and broad shoulders. The character lines are nice. The front-end is cleanly aggressive, with the appropriate amount of disturbance in the hood lines. The rear is what's most disappointing for the completely opposite reasons that the IS' rear is so tragic. The TLX's rear is, at least in pics, overly basic. However, in comparisons with the 8 Series, it's on par so maybe in person it will look much better. The TLX's interior is a clear upgrade on so many levels. It's aggressive with nice touches. It looks modern,if a bit cluttered. Winner for me would be the TLX Type-S. — cidflekken (View Profile)
Posted on 6/16/2020 12:10:32 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2
"Dumbed down the sexy" You do realize that the Type S Concept was designed well after the production model? The actual concept was the 2016 Precision Concept.These Concept to Production narratives are rarely literal and just fable, like a child's storybook, if less than 3 years between. Production 2021 TLX clays were done with in late 2017. First Type S test mules were built in January 2018, off the hard points of new TLX design, since final body needed time for hand assembly. Type S Concept project began in late 2018.They livened up the Type S design for that 2019 event and called it a concept for PR reasons.Design studios don't have the capability and time to make show cars, then convert them for production at the 11th hour. It just doesn't work like that.Acura showed you a bold and stunning concept last year, because they knowingly reduced the compromises made when converting the 2016 Precision Concept into the 2021 TLX.The real inspiration for the 2021 car. Not that blue concept, which was an afterthought.I make it my business to know the development history behind virtually every product for competitive reasons and out of personal curiosity. Acura designed the new car from early 2016 to 2017.— Carmaker1 (View Profile)
Posted on 6/16/2020 1:31:57 PM | | Votes: 1
The Lexus, but neither are really great at this point.— SanJoseDriver (View Profile)
Posted on 6/16/2020 1:09:51 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
I would probably not pick either with all the great choices out there. Styling wise I would call it a wash. They both look ok to me nothing special either. I suppose the TLX looks a bit fresher as the IS looks like last year already. In the end I would guess the Lexus with it's RWD based platform has more potential to be a good handling car and I think I would choose it over the TLX. It sure reads (in the full press release) like Toyota/Lexus put a lot of thought and work into making sure it would handle and drive well, heck it even has a Torsen LSD in the IS350 which surprised me.— valhallakey (View Profile)
Posted on 6/16/2020 2:09:41 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
I'd take the TLX.That will change if the IS 500 becomes a reality.— runninglogan1 (View Profile)
Posted on 6/16/2020 2:49:25 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3
The Lexus while "old but new" will have bulletproof reliability but the Acura is the looker in this group but the interior is too small for the body...— qwertyfla1 (View Profile)
Posted on 6/16/2020 7:54:42 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
TLX— countguy (View Profile)
Posted on 6/16/2020 7:59:12 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2
Between those two, the Acura Accord. For the money though the Stinger and the Charger would make my list first over both of them. — MDarringer (View Profile)
Posted on 6/16/2020 8:13:02 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0
IS is too small and the interior looks dated vs the TLX. I'd pick the TLX but always wish it was RWD. — pauerb (View Profile)
Posted on 6/16/2020 8:38:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
The day Acura/Honda makes RWD sports sedan, they will over throw 3 series and C class and rest of the junk! — pchera01 (View Profile)
Posted on 6/16/2020 9:22:58 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2
Oh really? Honda is the company that has to tell you its AWD system is "super handling" whatever in hell that means. Honda's days of engineering prowess are decades behind them at this point. Toyota throat-punched them on hybrids. Honda didn't see Tesla coming. Everyone knows hydrogen is not viable, so of course Honda wasted time there. Their ICE engines used to be class-leading and now they are nothing special. Styling has been in the shitter 20 years.— MDarringer (View Profile)
TLX looks better, but I'll take Lexus for RWD— dlin (View Profile)
Posted on 6/16/2020 11:07:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
The Genesis G70 is better looking, especially inside (no comparison), with RWD or AWD and a turbo V-6. It drives great. I would not consider the other two.— Truthy (View Profile)
Posted on 6/16/2020 11:45:11 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0
The facelifted G70 might easily become a contender, if Hyundai figures how to better manage Genesis and their bitter Hyundai dealers.— Carmaker1 (View Profile)
