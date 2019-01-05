CAR WARS! Did Elon Musk Get The Last Laugh? Top Gear Finds Out WHICH Is Better: The Model 3 vs. The M3

The one vehicle that's been the benchmark for eons, which every manufacturer tries to best, is the BMW 3-Series. While there's no doubt the latest generation wasn't all that and a bag of chips, it still was the best sports sedan by some accounts.



Knowing this, Elon Musk set out to create the Model 3 to crush the long-time accolade winner. When Musk announced the stats for the Model 3 Performance, everyone thought he was mad.



And then the car got delivered. Everything changed. But, how much was hyperbole? How much was rooted in reality?



In this Top Gear test, the whole battle gets sorted out. That's because the British publication put the BMW M3 up against the Model 3 Performance.



Once and for all, the record can be set straight. See below to find out WHICH auto is better, the Model 3 or the M3.







Four challenges - a drag race, 0-100-0, hot lap, drift off - a point for each, one overall winner. And it’s all because Elon posted a tweet last May claiming the Model 3 Performance would wipe the floor with the BMW M3 on track. Was he right?



<br>



