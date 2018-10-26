CAR WARS! Do The Audi RS3 And BMW M2 Stand A Chance Against American Muscle In Form Of The Camaro 1LE?

In the world of sports cars, the Audi RS3 and the BMW M2 certainly make a helluva case for themselves. They're compact, super powerful and they punch above their weight.



But, if you've wanted something a bit more substantial, you may be a bit disappointed.



That's because neither vehicles are equipped with V8s and their interiors aren't quite spacious. There is a fix for that though. That would include the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro. Given that the 5.0 GT has a track package and the Camaro can be optioned with the 1LE kit, they can be even more fine tuned for track duty as well.



The only way to really know which vehicle rules this sports car battle, the folks at Throttle House decided to get the RS3, M2 and 1LE together. Unfortunately, no luck for the Mustang. Considering I was cross-shopping an M2 with the GT350, these comparisons do happen in the real world, Spies.



That said, we want to know: WHICH entry-level high-performance vehicle would YOU pick?







SO many of you asked for this, so here it is! James and Thomas test the 2018 Audi RS3 against the 2019 BMW M2 Competition, and the Camaro SS 1LE.... Which one is the most fun? And which one is the best to live with....



<br>



