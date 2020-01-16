CAR WARS! EV Edition: WHICH EV Gets The MOST Miles On A Full Charge? e-tron vs. I-Pace vs. E-Niro vs. EQC vs. Leaf vs. Model 3

It seems that the Spies are divided on the topic of electric vehicles and how important their range is on a full charge. Some folks don't seem to be too bothered by the prospect of range anxiety, apparently.



Something tells me these folks are either A) not taking EVs seriously, or B) not in market for an EV.



But, we have a bit of an equilibrium here. That's because the fine folks over at Carwow decided to put together a little test. Featuring six electric vehicles for sale today, it charged them up and then proceeded to drive them until they went to zero.



Not only was that to test their range on a full charge but it served another purpose. Carwow wanted to see just how efficient all of the vehicles were with their batteries.



See the test below. I think you may be surprised to see which two manufacturers had the most efficient battery packs.







How far can these electric cars go before they die?! We drove the Tesla Model 3, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace, Nissan Leaf, Kia e-Niro and Mercedes EQC across the UK to see how long they could last! Sure, the smart money is on the Tesla, with its claimed range of up to 348 miles – but can the manufacturer's figures really be trusted? Will victory instead go to the sporty-feeling I-Pace, or the posher EQC? Or will the more affordable likes of the e-Niro and Leaf pull a major upset and make it the furthest? There's only one way to find out...



