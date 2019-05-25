CAR WARS! Executive Sedan Showdown: 5-Series vs. A6 vs. E-Class vs. ES

In the luxury car kingdom, one could argue that there's really no reason to buy anything more than an executive sedan. These are mid-size sedans that have all the technology one could ask for and they also are priced reasonably — for the most part.



The latest one I've had the pleasure of driving is the all-new Lexus ES. While it used to be the entry-level vehicle for Lexus that has changed. Now it occupies the space also left by the GS sedan. That means its roomier and drives more plush than before. In other words, it's not just a Toyota Camry any more.



But, how does it compete against the likes of the Audi A6, BMW 5-Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class?



While all do things a bit differently, this is a very heated competition. See how it shakes out, below, in this Carwow clip.







Here it is, the ultimate posh saloon group test! The A6, 5 Series and E-Class are established as the class leaders to beat when it comes to executive mid-size saloons. But with seemingly so little between them, which one stands out from the crowd? And should these German powerhouses be worried by the all-new Lexus ES? Stick with Mat for his latest group test, and let us know which one you’d choose in the comments below!



