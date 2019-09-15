CAR WARS! Head To Head: Genesis G90 Squares Up Against The Mercedes-Benz S560

When it comes to luxury sedans, it's pretty hard to argue against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Although I am sure some users would say otherwise given their experiences, to me it's one of the cars to take home.



That said, competition is fierce.



While Hyundai's Equus wasn't exactly the right fit when it first debuted in the U.S. market, I will say this: It was an impressive ride. Could it square up with an S-Class at the time? No. But, now it's a different story as the company has rebranded its sedan as a Genesis G90 and it has continued to up its game. Equipped to the hilt, this isn't your normal Hyundai.



So, does it have what it takes to challenge the mighty S? See how the clip below plays out.







James and Thomas compare the NEW 2020 Genesis G90 with the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S560. Both cars have V8s and boast a ton of luxury features. Both are AWD, and both make the occupants feel like a million dollars. But the Genesis is new on the block, and for 55,000 Canadian dollars less, can it hope to compete? The boys explore how well the cars drive, and if their price comes with any catches. Watch to see the outcome!



