CAR WARS! LARGE Luxury Shakedown: BMW M6 vs. Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe vs. Porsche Panamera Turbo

While we're big fans of the work that BMW and Mercedes-AMG do, the reality is that when Porsche stopped just making sports cars and dived into other markets, it really changed the game. First there was the Cayenne and then there was the Panamera.



Both are landmark vehicles for the storied marque.



Now in its second generation, the Panamera builds upon an already successful formula. But, is that enough to keep it interesting in the mind of buyers? To see just how competitive the all-new Panamera is, our friends at Autocar gathered together an M6 Gran Coupe, an S63 Coupe and the all-new Panamera Turbo.



Watch below to see how the battle shakes out.



My money is on the Panamera.





The new Porsche Panamera Turbo is a sensation luxury sports car. It manages to be both amazingly fast and supremely comfortable.



But does it do both of those things better than anything else in the class? We pitch it against the BMW M6 Gran Coupe and Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe too, to find out which is best for both the driver and a captain of industry passenger.

