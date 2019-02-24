CAR WARS! Luxury GT Shakedown: Does The BMW M850i Deserve LAST Place Against The Continental GT, DB11 And LC?

Wow. That didn't take long.



While BMW M850i owners have started taking delivery and members of the media have been gushing over it, this vehicle is just a big "So what?" to me. It's derivative, doesn't push boundaries and its interior is laughably bad.



In other words, it's nothing at all like the first-gen 8-Series.



But, according to all reports, it drives well. When stacked up against the likes of other luxury grand tourers though, how does it do? In CAR magazine's latest test they stacked the 8'er against the likes of the all-new Aston Martin DB11 AMR, all-new Bentley Continental GT and Lexus LC500.



And the Bimmer placed BEHIND the Lexus. That says a lot, really.



So, I've got to ask: In this showdown from what you read, does the 8-Series really deserve LAST place? What say you, Spies?







Best luxury GT: verdict First place - Bentley Continental GT

Soothing refinement, wicked turn of speed, exceptional quality, but no trackday hero. Second place - Aston Martin DB11 AMR

Beautiful design, dramatic V12, thrilling drive. Kneecapped by its winter tyres. Third place - Lexus LC500

Drives as sharp as it looks, with a fabulous V8. A mini Aston. Fourth place - BMW M850i

Fast, refined and good to drive, with excellent technology. A mini Conti.



