CAR WARS! The $50,000 Question: WHICH Is BEST? Audi Q5 vs. BMW X3 vs. Mercedes GLC-Class

If you're shopping for the likes of an all-new, moderately priced luxury sport-utility vehicle, then do I have the story for you, Spies. That's because our friends over at CAR recently published a showdown between the big three German auto manufacturers.



In this review, you get to read a comparison of what makes each of the following stand out: The Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.



Having experienced them, they're all quite good but as CAR points out there's slight variation. And we're pretty sure it will matter to you down the line. Whether it's the driving experience or the vehicle's in-car technology, these differences chalk up when you spend upwards of $50,000.



IF you'd like to learn the ins and outs of each of these luxury SUVs, I highly recommend checking out the full review on CAR — via the link below. But if you just want to get down to brass tacks, check out the publication's verdict right here.





Verdict All three are desirable, all suffer minor flaws, and they’re subtly different in character. Crucially, there is no bad choice, and it seems almost unfair to pick a loser. The Mercedes is extremely refined, delivers the greatest performance, and we turned up the most affordable lease deals. It’s a car I’d happily live with, but I find myself leaning towards either the BMW or the Audi, both in terms of style and driver appeal. It’s a close-run thing, but the BMW’s combination of space, sharper dynamics and superior infotainment ultimately edges it over the line. Just stick with the X3’s standard steering and turn up your Johnny Marr album to drown out that engine.



