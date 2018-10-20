CAR WARS! The All-new Audi A8 Does Battle Against The BMW 7-Series — WHICH Is The BEST Driver's Car?

Although large luxury sedan buyers typically do not overweight the driving dynamics of their purchase, some do. And why would you? These autos weigh over 4,000 pounds, and in some cases approach 5,000.



But if you like to have control of your vehicle and be more connected to the road, it certainly won't happen in the likes of a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The S does isolated luxury very well. Providing an involving experience? Not so much.



And that's where the Audi A8 and BMW 7-Series come into the picture. The all-new A8 is a bit of a mystery since it hasn't been driven too much and if history is to be repeated, it will skew towards comfort. The 7-Series is definitely the class leader when it comes to providing a bit of joy for the driver after a long day at the office.



Which is best though? Our friends over at Autocar have spent some time behind the wheel of both to help sort this out. Watch the clip to find out the large luxury sedan of choice for drivers, below.







