CAR WARS! The Sports Car Battle YOU'VE Been Waiting For: The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Vs. The 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S

When it comes to sports cars, it's pretty hard to argue against the Porsche 911. Although the engine is in the wrong place and its footprint has grown in size over the years, its German engineering propels it beyond many others.



But, now there's the all-new, 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. And it is a monumental achievement with a mid-engine layout and nearly 500 horsepower in the base model. Oh, and it won't cost you six figures.



So, how does it shake out between both all-new models?



We've posted the rather short Motor Trend verdict below. To read the full story, click "Read Article," after the jump. I reassure you, this is worth the read.







Second Place: Porsche 911 Carrera S The winningest model in Best Driver's Car history maintains its standing as the better sports car, but just barely. As a complete package, it's found wanting. First Place: Chevrolet Corvette Z51 No excuses, no compromises. The long-awaited mid-engine Corvette isn't perfect, but it's damn sure close enough.



Read Article