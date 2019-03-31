CAR WARS! WHICH High-performance Four-door Coupe Wins? The Mercedes-AMG GT63 vs. Porsche Panamera Turbo S

When it comes to four-door coupes, the performance bar is set quite high by the Porsche Panamera. There's just one thing. Well, actually, a couple.



It's no longer alone.



One could consider the Tesla Model S a competitor, but of greater relevance to the Panamera is the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT63. And, in the not-too-distant future, the BMW M8 Gran Coupe will be appearing.



In order to keep the fight fair, Autocar brought together the latest from the three-pointed star as well as Stuttgart. So, which vehicle gets the "W?"



If you want your family car to be faster than is strictly sensible, you've got a lot of options. These are two of the latest, and the best.



The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door S is among the fastest and most expensive. It has a 4.0-litre V8 making a whopping 630bhp, which is sufficient to push the GT to almost the 200mph mark (where conditions allow, obvs).



And its fiercest rival is the Porsche Panamera, which we're also testing here in the top available specification. The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, then, gets a total of 671bhp owing to a twin-turbocharged V8 engine but also an electric motor, giving it a short electric-only range, but all the performance in the world when motor and engine are kicking together.



