Yesterday, Toyota announced the 2021 Sienna and 2021 Venza models. On first glance much better designs than the ones they replaced.



But I couldn't help but think when my eyes saw the 2021 Venza for the first time that it looked more LEXUS than Toyota. And MAYBE even BETTER looking than say the 2020 Lexus RX.



So I thought I would throw this out to all of you and start this CAR WAR.



Which LOOKS BETTER to YOU? 2020 Lexus RX OR 2021 Toyota Venza



2020 Lexus RX





2021 Toyota Venza