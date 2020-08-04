CAR WARS! WHO WINS? RANK The Exterior Designs Of Genesis GV80, Kia Telluride Or Hyundai Palisade?

Now that all three of these vehicles, Genesis GV80, Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade are either selling or soon to be in dealers, it's time to get down to the nitty-gritty.



We all have time to contemplate the BIG questions like this seeing we're all social distancing.



And since we all have had enough time to formulate real opinions let's start tonight's Auto Spies home schooling assignment.



Of the three, in YOUR opinion, RANK these three IN ORDER of best exterior design.



Hyundai Palisade







Kia Telluride







Genesis GV80







Tell us your picks IN ORDER of your preference 1,2,3.



Game On!







