Can You Guess The TEN Most Likely Vehicles That You Can Count On To Get At Least 200k Miles?

Agent001 submitted on 9/24/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:04:33 PM

2 user comments | Views : 550 | Category: Reviews | Source: | SOURCE: www.businessinsider.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Durability is one of the most important factors to consider when buying a car.

For the vast majority of consumers, buying new cars on impulse is not a financially or logistically feasible option. And for those who own a single car, a breakdown can be a major disruption to a daily commute or travel plans.

The automotive data and research site iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of the 10 vehicles that are most likely to last for 200,000 miles. The website compiled the list by looking at more than 13.5 million used cars, from model years 1981 through 2017, that were sold in 2017 and tracking which models were most likely to have at least 200,000 miles at the time of sale.

Here are the top ten. The lower the number, the higher the percentage of that model crossing the 200k threshold in resales.

10. Honda Odyssey

9.   Toyota Avalon

8.   Toyota Tacoma

7.   GMC Yukon

6.   Chevrolet Tahoe

5.   GMC Yukon XL

4.   Toyota 4Runner

3.   Chevrolet Suburban

2.   Ford Expedition

1.   Toyota Sequoia

Are you surprised?

What vehicles did you think would be there that are not?

Which vehicles have you owned that crossed 200k or were most trouble free?



Read Article


Can You Guess The TEN Most Likely Vehicles That You Can Count On To Get At Least 200k Miles?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

Truthy

I had a 1995 Mitsubishi Montero that lasted 11 years and 250,000 miles. The service manager at the dealer bought it and used it another 3 years. My wife has a 2010 Acura TL with 130,000 trouble free miles.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 9/24/2018 9:43:45 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I thought the TVR Sagaris would have been a shoe in.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/24/2018 10:24:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]