Car And Driver's Long-term Test Of A Tesla Model 3 Comes To An Abrupt End As It Goes Kaput On Christmas Day

If you spend upwards of $60,000 for an automobile, one would think that it would work quite well, right? WRONG!



At least this was the case for Car and Driver's long-term test Tesla Model 3.



After over 5,200 miles on Christmas Day, one of C&D's staffers had the vehicle out and about. It was during a stopover at their parent's house — just outside of Detroit — that the vehicle sent a push notification alerting them that there was a failure and the car would no longer drive. Helluva stocking stuffer, eh?



Within 30 minutes, Tesla sent a tow truck and took the non-functioning Model 3 to the nearest service center. Toledo, Ohio. Now without a car, the staffer was not provided a loaner or Uber credits. Basically, you're on your own and S-O-L.



According to C&D this was rectified once it published a story. Coincidentally, within three hours after the original post was made "live" on December 30, it received a buzz from the Toledo service center. Now it has been offered a loaner vehicle and $100/day in Uber credits while its Model 3 is in the shop. Parts are on the way and pick up is slated for January 2.



