Cosmo Picks The 5 Best Cars For First Time Buyers. Where Did They Go RIGHT And WRONG?

I love reading articles like this. Especially from sources that aren't the typical car sites. For one reason because I'm an information junkie and I can't get enough of reading the average non-car person's opinions. Often VERY wrong but at least they give a fresh set of eyes and it helps us understand potential buyers better.



This one is from Cosmo written by Ashley Mateo. Her bio says this: Ashley Mateo is a writer, editor, marathoner, Ironwoman, and yogi. She'll go anywhere in the world once—even if it's just for a good story. Also into: good pizza, good beer, and good photos. One thing that she could probably add to this sentence "She'll go anywhere in the world once is as long as it's a free press junket and I'm happy to push the cars my editors are getting advertising buys from and from companies that have employees I hang out with. Let's face it. You all know that these old school media feature stories are all bought and paid for. We're not blaming Ashley, she's just doing what the higher ups say...THAT'S the way it works and how they get the big ad buys.



So back to the Cosmo picks of the 5 best CARS for first time buyers...Take a look at her/their choices and tell us where she is right and where she is wrong. One of the choices is GLARINGLY WRONG. And 4 of the 5 AREN'T cars LOLOL! Maybe there are more errors, but you all can be the judges.



Best Mileage: Honda Civic

Best Value: Hyundai Kona

Best for Safety: Volvo XC40

Most Reliable: VW Golf...WHAT?

Best Overall: Mazda CX-5



From the article. Click our Read Article link for the full rundown...



"The sheer number of cars on the market can be overwhelming, and the price tags can be downright cringe-inducing. But don’t just go for what your parents had or what your friends drive. Your car should reflect your personality, fuel your ambition, and keep you connected with high-tech amenities — without sending you into debt. Start with one of these five makes and models, all of which look ?? but ring in at less than $35,000..."



Read Article