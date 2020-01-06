Customers Put Audi A4 Directly Into LAST PLACE In The Near Luxury Category. Does It Really Deserve That Spot In YOUR Opinion??

Earlier today 009 posted an article covering unit sales and Tesla's Model 3 won the first place spot in the near luxury category.



No surprise there.

But what DID surprise me was the Audi A4 ended up in LAST place. The BASEMENT.

Here's the ranking list:

1. Tesla Model 3
2. BMW 3-Series
3. Lexus ES
4. Mercedes C-Class
5. Audi A4

Although I wouldn't buy one for myself I've driven it and so has Agent 00R.

He was at the media and here is his review to refresh your memory.

Bottom line I wouldn't rank it last. The key question is DO YOU? Does it DESERVE a last place finish out of these cars?

Discuss....



User Comments

SanJoseDriver

I'd say it deserves to be 3rd on that list.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2020 9:15:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

