DRIVEN: Does A SEVEN Seater With 600+ Horsepower ACTUALLY Make Sense?

It almost seems as though automakers are building certain products because they can. Not necessarily because buyers are super interested or there's a huge market.



Take, for example, the all-new Mercedes-AMG GLS63 S. It is a seven seat sport-utility vehicle with over 600 horsepower.



I don't think the kids need to get to school or soccer practice that fast. But here we are.



That said, the Autocar team recently got a chance to get behind the wheel and evaluate it. So, what was the verdict? See below, Spies.







Should I buy one? The breadth of the GLS 63’s abilities is striking. And in certain markets, namely North America, it likely has a place. But at 77mm longer and 22mm wider than its already oversized predecessor, it’s just too big to be described as suitable for the UK. That’s not to say people won’t consider it. But if you’re after performance and it has to be an SUV with a three-pointed star on the grille, the smaller and ultimately more wieldy if not quite as spacious GLE 63 is probably all the car you’ll need.



