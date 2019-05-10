DRIVEN: FIRST Impressions Of Audi's Q7 Plug-in Hybrid Leaves The Agents Scratching Their Heads

One of the most fascinating developments in regards to electric vehicle technology, for me, has been the development of these plug-in hybrids.

That's because they're so compromised and, largely, suck all around.

WHY does it seem to make sense to have an electric-assisted sport-utility vehicle that only has about 25 miles on a full charge? It's so perplexing.

And, sales in the U.S. seem to reflect that. Simply put, these vehicles are practically being given away on dealer lots. It doesn't help when these variants command a significant premium over their gasoline or diesel-powered siblings.

But this hasn't stopped Audi. The four rings have delivered a plug-in hybrid Q7 for its refresh. It seems the team at Auto Express seem to appreciate it but for me "It's a no, dawg."


Verdict

The Audi Q7 60 TFSIe Competition is a worthy addition to the large SUV range. It has the same abilities as other Q7s, of course – but it scores heavily on refinement and cabin tech. Plus it may yet have a trump card to play on CO2 emissions and, as a result, running costs. We suspect that the less expensive 55 TFSIe will be a better-value proposition all round, though.


Read Article


User Comments

snowboard7

As much I like the Audi V6s and V8s I am not liking this PHEV crap... Its a huge compromise and not worth the extra price just for 20 miles electric range....

snowboard7 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 10:59:12 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

Agent00R

Well said!

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 11:05:25 AM | | Votes: -1   

80Ho

"That's because they're so compromised and, largely, suck all around.

WHY does it seem to make sense to have an electric-assisted sport-utility vehicle that only has about 25 miles on a full charge? It's so perplexing."

I fail to see why you are perplexed. For instance, my round trip work day is 12 miles. No reason to pay for $20K worth of battery range.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 11:35:25 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

wilfred

Yeap, so you basically have an EV during the week but on weekends or when needed, you can go as far as you want without worrying about where to charge up.

wilfred (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 12:39:08 PM | | Votes: 7   

MDarringer

Reduce that range by at least 30% for the real world and...

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 1:36:27 PM | | Votes: -3   

MDarringer

PHEV was novel 10 years ago.

PHEV SUVs and pickups would have been brilliant 10 years ago.

Make the PHEV the same price as the base model and it might make sense to consumers.

Going forward, I still see ICE vehicles and I see EVs, but PHEVs are dinosaurs.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 11:55:11 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -5   

TomM

PHEVs are Urban vehicles -= for those who live in a city and 20 miles of range will get them around in the city. Yet they still have the ability to drive to Auntie Mame's house on the weekend.

However - just as soon as you live in the Suburbs - PHEVs are not worth the effort - and also cannot justify their increased cost over time.

WE use regular Hybrids for our road staff - because it allows them the ability to spend a week on the road - and yet still get better mileage than the straight ICE equivalent. WE can actually justify the price difference over time - although I admit these things are no fun at all to drive - and whoever invented the CVT deserves immediate punishment.

Going Forward - I would expect regular Hybrids to replace Diesel cars(our former road cars were diesel) at least for those who regularly take longer trips - and there are now Hybrids using the Electric Motors to improve performance. PHEVs simply do not have a model that makes them worthwhile for me. Maybe with a 75 mile Electric Range - they might be better.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 4:09:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

mre30

Auntie Mame's house? Really?
I have tix to the Bing Crosby and Petula Clark concert if you are free next weekend. LMK

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 10:04:08 PM | | Votes: -1   

MDarringer

I met Nancy Sinatra in Palm Springs when I was about 16 and she was amused that a kid of my age knew who she was and for something other than Boots.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 10:22:19 PM | | Votes: 0   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I appreciate that this sort of model is easy to produce, but I find it odd that this can be pitched to a board or committee of senior people that approves new models and it still somehow gets a green light. There isn't one, but a whole bunch of people who are "challenged" in how they view the automotive landscape including what consumers really want in a new vehicle.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 4:11:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

jeffgall

PHEVs, if prices with a slight premium, are a good compromise does my lifestyle. On most days, I could get away not switching to gas... Work round trip is 20 miles, and getting around town. But when I need to go on a longer trip, I do not need to worry about range anxiety.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 9:56:48 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 6   

valhallakey

In parts of Europe (and AP now) they are limited ICE cars in parts of the city, with these you can go full EV for downtown city driving and then back to ICE to get home. Or alternatively if you live in the city as pointed out above they work fine then on long distance drives you have the ICE to get you there.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 10:49:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 7   

wilfred

Not sure if the Q7 will qualify for tax credit, state rebate, and local edison rebate... But pretty sure it will qualify for carpool stickers and that alone Californians are willing to justify the premium.

wilfred (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2019 6:14:53 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

OttoC

At work I see several PHEVs. Ford Fusions, a BMW, a Honda Clarity

OttoC (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2019 8:05:27 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

