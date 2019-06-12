DRIVEN: Is The All-new Mercedes-AMG A35 Worth It? See WHY And WHY NOT, Now...

Agent00R submitted on 12/6/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:06:31 AM

0 user comments | Views : 464 | Category: Reviews | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When it comes to high-performance, entry-level luxury compacts, it seems like all of the players are delivering something worth considering.



Mercedes-Benz has been keen to expand its AMG lineup. And as we've seen in recent years, it's not shy to deliver things like an AMG CLA or GLA. This continues with the addition of the AMG GLB and A-Class.

So, what's the A35 really like?

Apparently, better than one would expect. We cut to the chase by sharing with you Autocar's notes, but I suggest you read the FULL review if you're interested.



Should I buy one?

This is a cliché but, in this case, a cliché worth repeating: the A35 Saloon would really benefit from a good manual gearbox.

With its loud-mouthed engine and subtle looks, it has a likeable degree of Q-car character, but its handling isn't engaging enough for the driving experience to really get under your skin. And it doesn't offer the same rolling refinement as the soon-to-be-replaced Audi S3 Saloon, so it really does need to entertain...

...Nevertheless, if you're already on the hunt for an A35 hatchback or something of similar ilk, the A35 Saloon is worth considering. It's more practical, less common and just as phenomenally capable – and perhaps has just a smidge more AMG swagger, if still not quite as much as we'd hoped.



Read Article


DRIVEN: Is The All-new Mercedes-AMG A35 Worth It? See WHY And WHY NOT, Now...

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]