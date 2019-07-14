DRIVEN: Is The Latest Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 One Of The BEST Performance Car Bargains?

I feel like I am beating a dead horse when it comes to the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and its sibling, the Boxster Spyder.

While I haven't driven the latest variants, the previous versions are just magical autos.

That's because the mixture of balance and power just is addicting. And, better yet, you can drive it at 10/10ths every where you go.

It is exactly what an enthusiast would want.

Frankly, with the GT4 and Boxster Spyder in existence I don't see a need for a 911. Simply put, these cars drive better.

So, what's the initial feedback? I don't know if you'll be too surprised, Spies...



Verdict

The new Porsche Cayman GT4 is one of the best performance car bargains of the last decade. It contains a lot of 911 GT3 technology and know-how, is powered by a fantastic new 4.0-litre flat six engine, and to drive, it is close to perfection. And all for a mere £75 grand. Right now it is in a class of one, and it’s hard to see that changing any time soon.


User Comments

MDarringer

Dropping the horrible 4 cylinder would be a great move across the line as would be removing "718" that is a head scratcher even among Porsche fans.

916 Cayman would be a magical name.

Posted on 7/14/2019 7:42:23 PM   

