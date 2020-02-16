DRIVEN: Power, Utility And Style — Is The 2020 Audi RS6 Avant The BEST All Arounder?

As I get older, I seem to dislike vehicles that try to do too many things at once. At the end of the day, you wind up with compromises.



Unless, of course, it's done right.



The BMW X5M is one of those vehicles. You'll just have to sell your kidney on the black market to be able to afford one. Now though, there may be something else that may take the crown as the best "all arounder."



That would be the all-new Audi RS6 Avant. Remember, it is coming to U.S. shores this time around.



Armed with about 600 horsepower, a spacious backseat and a large trunk, it definitely has the right credentials. But how does it all come together? That's a rather big question mark.



See the verdict below from the folks at Auto Express. Click "Read Article," below for the FULL review!







Verdict The RS6 Avant’s talent lies in how it combines blistering pace, superb refinement and silky comfort, masses of practicality and lots of tech and kit in one package that’s so desirable on many fronts. It’s not the sharpest or most dynamic super estate, but as one car to cover many bases, which these machines have to, it’s difficult to look past Audi’s fastest load-lugger.



