DRIVEN: So, What's It REALLY Like To Live With The New Volvo XC60, LONG TERM?

It's one thing to test drive a vehicle before a purchase. It's another to have a week to sample how good it really is. And, it is another planet to have a long-term test of an all-new product.



That's because the manufacturer has real skin in the game and reviewers can actually experience what it's like to live with a product as it becomes a normal vehicle in your fleet.



One of the hotter all-new sport-utility vehicles on the market comes by way of Volvo. Although the XC90 made a helluva splash when it first debuted its second-gen body, we're thinking the XC60 is most buyer's speed. Its footprint is more manageable and, frankly, it's in the pricing sweet spot.



XC90s can run you a pretty penny when you start equipping it with the options you want, and it reaches "Why the hell am I paying THIS much for a four-cylinder motor," territory quick.



The folks over at CAR in the UK just took delivery of one and we're looking forward to seeing how this long-term test evolves.





Month 1 living with a Volvo XC60: the start of our long-term test ‘Ahhh – that’s better’ sighed the missus, waving goodbye to the Car of the Year-winning Peugeot 3008 as she settled into what, by rights, should have a fair-to-middling shout at the shortlist for the next one. Yes, we're now living with the new Volvo XC60 SUV. This is the car which confirms that Gothenburg has finally got its eider ducklings in a row on the premium pond. By which I mean that the only reason to go out there and buy an XC90 instead is for want of a bigger car; all the good stuff which heralded the arrival of the former now putting in an appearance here...



Read Article