DRIVEN: So, What's The All-new Porsche 911 (992) Carrera 4S Cabriolet REALLY Like?

When it comes to a vehicle that meets at the intersection of sportiness, comfort, usability and luxury, it's tough to pick one auto that makes the grade. There's a simple reason for this: It's incredibly difficult to build one product that hits on all these points.



So, what's an enthusiast to do?



For eons we've been HUGE fans of the Porsche 911. And, that's with good reason. Porsche has been iterating on this very car for a helluva long time. It's become an automotive icon.



There's just one problem. It's a big one. The 911 has a bigger footprint, increasing weight and its interior has become so luxurious that it's starting to divert from its purity. Unless of course you spring for an RS model or the Spartan Carrera T.



Well, how does it shake out with the all-new 911 (992) Carrera 4S Cabriolet? The verdict's posted down below, for the full story click "Read Article."







Verdict The Porsche 911 Cabriolet is a brilliant driver’s car and a superb grand tourer, mixing a wonderful chassis, huge performance and a luxury feel with the pleasures of open-top motoring. However, it doesn’t ride quite as well as the coupé and the slightly dull engine note – even with a sports exhaust fitted to the car – is rather more disappointing in this version.



Read Article