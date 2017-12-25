DRIVEN: So, What's The FIRST AWD BMW M5 REALLY Like?

It seems that with the launch of every all-new, BMW M product there's a controversy.

While some may say the changes aren't a big deal, in actuality they are. 

That's because the M brand used to stand for something. Essentially, these were BMW's cars that were meant to be cultivated with driving purity in mind. These days the M is really meant for marketing.

With the latest M5, it too has stirred the pot. That's because it comes equipped with all-wheel drive and also makes use of a torque converter automatic — manual isn't an option this 'go around. 

I've learned something though. Not to judge a book by its cover. When the X5 M and X6 M came out I was very harsh; however, when I drove them I fell in love. 

So, what's the all-new, BMW M5 REALLY like? Our friends at CAR Magazine weigh in, below. See the end result now.



Verdict

The new BMW M5 is an extremely likeable car, for an admittedly extremely large price.

Handling is intuitive, communicative and confidence-inspiring – impressive for a big, heavy, extremely powerful car. In 4WD mode, it still feels very much a rear-biased car, and the option to swap into a fully rear-drive setting gives owners a whole extra dimension to explore on track should they wish.

It's more demure, less extrovert in character, than the AMG E63, but every bit as much fun.

M Divionistas can rest easy – AWD hasn’t spoiled the M5.



"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

MDarringer

I'm sure it's lovely, but I'd rather have a Hellcat Charger to be honest.

Posted on 12/25/2017 5:30:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent00R

It's tough to say no to the Hellcat motor.

Personally, I'd rather have an X5M.

Posted on 12/25/2017 5:48:30 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The problem I have with sedans like these (Hellcat included) is that they are just too expensive and too pretty to really treat like normal cars.

While I appreciate them for what they are, I'd rather have a fast coupe and a cushy sedan than a fast sedan wanting to be a sports car for $100K plus.

Maybe it's my upbringing, but the prices of M and AMG level models give me pause and just because I can afford something doesn't make me want it.

Posted on 12/25/2017 7:00:17 PM | | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Make it Lighter, Lighter, Lighter....

Posted on 12/25/2017 5:56:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

I think BMW needs reinvention. I've driven a 2002tii and it is light and delicate and NOTHING in BMW's offerings are that way. They are all heavy bruisers. Yeah, yeah, yeah...safety equipment...crash standards...I get that, but still.

Posted on 12/25/2017 7:28:15 PM | | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

This thing is growing on me.

Posted on 12/25/2017 9:48:11 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

