DRIVEN: The All-new Mazda 3 JUST Might Have The Zoom-Zoom You're Looking For

When it comes to entry-level sedans, the Mazda 3 has always been a compelling product. That's because it typically delivers on several fronts.



First, it usually has a sharp design. Second, it typically has a peppy motor and slightly better driving dynamics than the competition. Last, but not least, its interior is more refined.



And Mazda continues to raise the bar.



Now that the all-new 2019 Mazda 3 is here, check out one of the first video reviews brought to us by CNET's Roadshow.







The new 2019 Mazda3 sedan delivers a healthy helping of style, performance and tech. The Mazda 3 has always been the driver's car of the compact class. This new one is, too, but in a different way.



