DRIVEN: The All-new Mazda 3 JUST Might Have The Zoom-Zoom You're Looking For

Agent00R submitted on 4/14/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:48:21 PM

2 user comments | Views : 528 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When it comes to entry-level sedans, the Mazda 3 has always been a compelling product.

That's because it typically delivers on several fronts.

First, it usually has a sharp design. Second, it typically has a peppy motor and slightly better driving dynamics than the competition. Last, but not least, its interior is more refined.

And Mazda continues to raise the bar.

Now that the all-new 2019 Mazda 3 is here, check out one of the first video reviews brought to us by CNET's Roadshow.



The new 2019 Mazda3 sedan delivers a healthy helping of style, performance and tech. The Mazda 3 has always been the driver's car of the compact class. This new one is, too, but in a different way.




DRIVEN: The All-new Mazda 3 JUST Might Have The Zoom-Zoom You're Looking For

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

valhallakey

Looks wise it is not too bad inside and out, front looks good, the profile is a bit slab sided but not bad, maybe in a different color it would be better. The rear has too much empty space which makes it look big arsed. Exterior a B. The interior is a pretty nice move forward but the infotainment system iPad on the dash seems oddly integrated. Interior a B+. Still it seems like the Mazda 3 has always been like 8/10ths of the way there but never quite makes it the last couple tenths. Will be interesting to see how the new one does once it is widely reviewed and real owners voice their opinions.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 4/14/2019 6:14:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

It might have the zoom , but the hatchback is ugly.

It really is too bad that Sergio didn't leverage the Mazda3 for a new Giulietta and the Mazda6 as the Giulia both with AWD and turbos with near-premium placement. Imagine the Mazda crossovers reimagined as Alfa Romeos. Alfa sales would be on fire.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/14/2019 6:35:51 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]