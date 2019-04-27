DRIVEN: The All-new Souped Up Jaguar F-Pace SVR, Is It A HOME RUN Or A Swing And MISS?

Man, you have to admit that Jaguar Land Rover is super committed to its five-liter V8 powerplant. You know, the supercharged one.



The engine that produces about 550 horsepower depending upon its tuning. Yup, that one.



While it's graced the XJ, F-Type, and various Range Rovers, it didn't make its way into the F-Pace. Well, until now.



Taking the same trail blazed by the likes of the BMW X5M, Mercedes-Benz ML55 and Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Jaguar is stepping into the fray of high-performance sport-utility vehicles. Although most reviews feature a sentence or two about how these vehicles "don't make sense," tell that to the consumers who gobble these things up.



Now that Jaguar's playing ball though, can it keep up with the rest of the pack? Check out Auto Express' verdict after piloting the new F-Pace SVR.







Verdict As a cut-price alternative to a Porsche Cayenne Turbo, the 176mph Jaguar F-Pace SVR looks like seriously good value for money. It has more power than its German rival, costs 25 grand less and is similarly practical and well equipped. Best of all, the new Jag is every bit as good to drive as it looks, delivering shocking performance but retaining typical F-Pace usability. Although it’s almost a year later arriving than Jaguar intended, it was well worth the wait, and then some.



