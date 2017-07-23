DRIVEN + VIDEO: Audi's All-new RS5 — Did The Four Rings Build A BETTER GT Than The C63 And M4?

If you've piloted the last-gen Audi RS5, there's a good chance that you have a good idea what the all-new Audi RS5 is like. Of course there's going to be some changes but, overall, from what I have been reading and seeing there's one thing carried over.



Audi has built a great grand touring car.



This is what separated it from the competition last go around. While the then BMW M3 felt a bit more high strung and performance oriented, the RS5 was an excellent long distance cruiser.



Now the BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C63 appear to be neck and neck and the newcomer, the RS5, doesn't seem to keep pace — not literally. It's obviously a fast car; however, it doesn't have the character and drama associated with it as the other two. According to this review, Audi has outclassed the other two in the GT department. That means it's more refined and comfortable rather than being a rough neck sports car.



Is that such a bad thing?



What say you, Spies?





Audi has delivered another stunningly quick RS model, and one with sharper looks and a more lavish interior than ever. It’s just a shame it isn’t more fun to drive. You could never accuse it of not having enough power, but it’s delivered with so little drama or accompanying noise that it feels a little sterile. The BMW M4 and Mercedes C63 both combine passion and performance better. The RS5 claws points back as a super-fast tourer, but for many enthusiasts, that misses the point of this kind of car.



<br>



