DRIVEN + VIDEO: Consumer Reports Gives Its FIRST Impression Of The 2020 Subaru Legacy — Is It RIGHT or WRONG?

The boys and girls at Consumer Reports are at it again. After reviewing the redesigned 2020 Subaru Outback, which they had their gripes with, it's coming back for some more.



This time it's the 2020 Legacy.



As you'd expect, some of the same gripes CR had with the Outback return with the Legacy. Having just listened to its review, I can't say I necessarily agree with their sentiments 100 percent. Some are valid, sure, others are just silly.



Having said that, I wanted to show the Spies the clip and get your valued feedback.



The redesigned 2020 Subaru Legacy is more refined than ever. While the exterior looks the same, the available 2.4-liter turbo four-cylinder engine will certainly grab your attention. But the new touch screen is a challenge to use. At least the most important safety features are standard.



