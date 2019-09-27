DRIVEN + VIDEO: Consumer Reports Weighs In On The REFRESHED 2020 Subaru Outback — Is It THE SUV Alternative?

Honestly, I don't think I can think of a better product for Consumer Reports to evaluate. Refreshed for the 2020 model year, Subaru has given the Outback a nip/tuck on the outside and refined its interior in a big way.



Now home in its center stack is a massive touchscreen that's clearly inspired by the work Tesla and Volvo have done. In addition, there's a bit more panache on the inside with its trimming and seating.



Clearly, this isn't your grandma from Vermont's Subaru, folks.



So, what do the boys and girls over at Consumer Reports have to say about the anti-sport-utility vehicle? Check out the clip below.



It seems like Consumer Reports is really getting nitpicky and subjective these days rather than remaining objective. Perhaps it's me. Let us know what you think, Spies!







The Subaru Outback has been redesigned for 2020, including an available 2.4-liter turbo four-cylinder engine, redesigned infotainment screen, and a number of advanced safety features standard.



