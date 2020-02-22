DRIVEN + VIDEO: DETAILED Inside And Out, This Is The BEST Review Of The All-new, C8 2020 Chevrolet Corvette

One of the most talked about vehicles for the past two years has been the all-new, C8 Chevrolet Corvette.

Debuting as a 2020 model year vehicle, production will switch over to the 2021 MY rather quick.

If you've been keeping an eye on the latest and greatest from General Motors, this has to be up there. The ONE thing that GM does exceedingly well is build high-performance automobiles.

And it doesn't hurt that this one is actually attainable for the masses.

While we proclaimed that the 2020 Corvette would put all of the sports car and exotic market on notice, we were shocked to hear it would start at under $60,000*. This vehicle is a game changer.

*Price does not include title, taxes and fees.

That said, if you're like us, you've been chomping at the bit to learn more about one of the most significant supercars. Well, Spies, feast your eyes. Below.



2020 Chevrolet Corvette full review. In this video we get behind the wheel of the 500 horsepower V8. We drive it and find out, is the new Corvette a good buy? With a top speed of nearly 200 MPH this car performs in Ferrari and McLaren territory for a starting price of just $60,000.




User Comments

MDarringer

The under-60K price won't be what you find on the lot even assuming no dealer mark up.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/22/2020 9:22:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

