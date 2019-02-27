DRIVEN + VIDEO: Detailed INSIDE And OUT, Doug DeMuro Weighs In On The 2019 BMW 3-Series

The BMW 3-Series has been long known as the benchmark for the entry-level luxury class. But, the times are a changin'.



That's an understatement.



When the all-new 3 debuted it was a monumental moment. This time? Crickets. Between consumers rushing to sport-utility vehicles and electric vehicles gaining traction, it seems like the odds are stacked against the tried and true 3'er.



Having said that, it still is a motoring icon and every all-new release should be treated seriously. Coming in hot with the first detailed look at the 2019 330i is Doug DeMuro.



See what he has to say about the latest BMW, right below.







