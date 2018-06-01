DRIVEN + VIDEO: Did The X1, GLA And Q3's Lives Just Get Harder? All-new Volvo XC40 Brings The HEAT!

When Volvo first revealed images of its all-new XC40 sport-utility vehicle, we weren't so convinced. It looked interesting but would it carry the same weigh of its bigger siblings, the XC90 and XC60?



Well, we found out in Los Angeles. It does.



Looking very slick and boasting functionality, the all-new XC40 deserves your attention. If you're considering the Audi Q3, BMW X1 or Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, the XC40 brings something different to the table.



While the XC90 is much more conservative than the XC40, the 90 has done an impressive job chiseling away marketshare away from the Germans. Is it on track to continue doing so with the 40?



Check out Edmunds' video review below. You may walk away surprised.





Join Edmunds Senior Writer Mark Takahashi in Spain as he checks out the 2019 Volvo XC40, and find out why he's truly impressed with Volvo's smallest SUV.



Mark tests out the T5 R-Design, first doing a walk-around and then hitting the roads of the Spanish countryside. You'll get a sense of how pleasant the XC40 is to drive and how it hits all the right buttons for a compact SUV.



Q: When does the 2019 Volvo XC40 go on sale?

A: It should go on sale in the spring of 2018.



Q: How much is the 2019 Volvo XC40?

A: The 2019 XC40 T5 Momentum will start at $36,195, and the T5 R-Design will start at $38,695. Fully loaded, the XC40 T5 R-Design will break $45,000.



Q: How much horsepower does the 2019 Volvo XC40 have?

A: There will be two versions of the XC40 available: the T5 Momentum and the T5 R-Design. Both use a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 258 lb-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.











