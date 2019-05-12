DRIVEN + VIDEO: Doug DeMuro DETAILS The All-new Porsche Taycan Turbo S

While the initial reviews debuted and discussed thee all-new Porsche Taycan, we wanted to follow up with one that we know a lot of folks were looking forward to. That would be Doug DeMuro's take on the all-new electric Porsche.



So, what'd he think?



Well, I don't want to give it all away but I will say this. Having just watched the clip myself I learned several new things about the Taycan and I know I am glad to have seen this video.



I could do without some of the ridiculousness that ensues but, hey, who am I to judge? That said, check out DeMuro's point of view, below!







The 2020 Porsche Taycan is the best new Porsche -- and one of the most important cars of the year. Today I'm reviewing the Taycan to show you all around it, and show you all of its quirks and features. Then I'm going to drive the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, to show you how it performs on the road.



