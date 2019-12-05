DRIVEN + VIDEO: Doug DeMuro Details The All-new Audi E-Tron INSIDE And OUT — Is It Changing YOUR Mind Now?

One of the most talked about Audi vehicles over the past year has been the highly anticipated arrival of its first-ever fully electric vehicle. The E-Tron is Audi's EV sport-utility vehicle.



While some have been put off by the recently announced range of a mere 204 miles on a full charge, the vehicles have been spotted arriving in showrooms. We're thinking that the dealers are going through their lists to get these cars into customer's garages.



But, how good of a vehicle is it? The one and only Doug DeMuro had the chance to find out.



Check out DeMuro's take on the all-new E-Tron in his video review below. You may walk away a bit surprised at several things.



Then let us know: Has THIS review changed YOUR mind about the E-Tron? Are you willing to give it a shot? OR, are you crossing it off your list?







The Audi E-Tron is a fully electric SUV that previews the future of the Audi SUV. Today I'm reviewing the E-Tron to show you what to expect from the new Audi E-Tron, and I'm showing you around the E-Tron to show you everything you need to know from the future of the luxury SUV.



