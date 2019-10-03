DRIVEN + VIDEO: Doug DeMuro Goes DEEP On The All-new BMW X7 And His Verdict Is...Surprising

When it comes to car reviews, people just love Doug DeMuro. He's become a YouTube sensation, really.



Having met him on the floor of the 2018 New York Auto Show, I can attest. He is the real deal and a genuinely good guy.



That said, his latest review features the all-new BMW X7. This is one of the most talked about vehicles of the year and that's because BMW finally delivered a proper three-row sport-utility vehicle. And, as usual, DeMuro is thorough in his walkthrough of the vehicle.



Where you might be surprised though is where he ranks it in his evaluation — the Doug Score.



I won't give it away, you'll just have to see for yourself, below.







The 2019 BMW X7 is the newest full-size luxury SUV -- and the best. Today I'm reviewing the BMW X7 to show you why the X7 is so great -- and I'm taking you on a full tour of the X7, to show you all the cool technology and features of the new BMW X7.



<br>



