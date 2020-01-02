DRIVEN + VIDEO: Doug DeMuro Reviews The 2020 Mazda CX-30 — Does SIZE Matter?

The world of sport-utility vehicles continues to get even more stratified.

Over the past several years, there's been the creation of yet another SUV-based category.

That would be the really tiny compact SUVs.

THINK: The Toyota C-HR, the Nissan Juke, the Honda HR-V, etc.

These typically basic small SUVs are known for two thing: Quirky looks and low base prices. There's also another thing. Usually, these SUVs are terribly small. So much so it almost negates their utility, full stop.

That said, Doug DeMuro recently reviewed one of the more attractive options, the 2020 Mazda CX-30. While the CX-30 brings a more expensive look and feel — inside and out — relative to its peers, is it enough to keep buyers from upgrading to a larger SUV?

See below.





About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

"Does SIZE Matter?" Doug has asked that all his life and his mommy told him less is more.

Thiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiis is the Mazda CX30

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/1/2020 4:48:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

