DRIVEN + VIDEO: Doug DeMuro Reviews The 2020 Mazda CX-30 — Does SIZE Matter?

The world of sport-utility vehicles continues to get even more stratified. Over the past several years, there's been the creation of yet another SUV-based category.



That would be the really tiny compact SUVs.



THINK: The Toyota C-HR, the Nissan Juke, the Honda HR-V, etc.



These typically basic small SUVs are known for two thing: Quirky looks and low base prices. There's also another thing. Usually, these SUVs are terribly small. So much so it almost negates their utility, full stop.



That said, Doug DeMuro recently reviewed one of the more attractive options, the 2020 Mazda CX-30. While the CX-30 brings a more expensive look and feel — inside and out — relative to its peers, is it enough to keep buyers from upgrading to a larger SUV?



See below.





