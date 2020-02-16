DRIVEN + VIDEO: Doug DeMuro Reviews The 2020 Toyota Highlander — Can It Top The Telluride And Palisade?

If we haven't made this abundantly clear, let me restate this. We LOVE competition!



And thanks to the handiwork of Kia and Hyundai with the Telluride and Palisade, respectively, the sport-utility vehicle market has been shaken to its core. We've talked with many executives across the brands — volume and luxury — and they are shocked at how good the Telluride and Palisade are.



THINK of it like when Lexus introduced the first-gen LS in the early 1990s. That's the type of impact these vehicles are having today.



So, how does the all-new 2020 Toyota Highlander measure up? Well, look no further.



In this video review, Doug DeMuro does his usual dog and pony show to reveal all of its quirks and features. But, does it win?



You'll have to watch below to find out.





