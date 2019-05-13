DRIVEN + VIDEO: EVERYTHING You Want To Know About The All-new Porsche 911 (992) Carrera 4S

One of the recent big debuts of memory came in form of the all-new Porsche 911 (992). Following up on the brilliant 991, the 992 has big shoes to fill.



Something tells us that may not be much of a problem though. You have to see this review to understand.



Now equipped with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder producing 450 horsepower, it is making a strong statement. It certainly doesn't hurt that its interior has been fully revamped — again — and reflects what today's buyers are looking for. This means more luxuries as well as technology. Check out the all-new controls and that massive screen.



So, what's the verdict? Check out the clip to see what Carwow's Mat Watson has to say about the all-new 911.







Introducing the all-new Porsche 911! Rolling in with a six-cylinder, twin-turbo 3.0-litre that can hit 450hp, this new 911 992 is set to be THE sports car to beat in 2019! The question is, does the new 911 maintain the heritage and reputation built by its predecessors? Stick with Mat to see what you think, and then let us know in the comments below!



