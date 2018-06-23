DRIVEN + VIDEO: FIRST Review Of The All-new Audi Q8 — What Do YOU Make Of This First Impression?

In a world where sport-utility vehicles are in great demand, the automaker that connects with consumer's first is the real winner. This has led to a fragmentation of the types of SUVs available today — in other words, all-new niches are being created.



I am not hating it.



Audi Q8



For Audi, it's made a killing off the backs of the Q7 and Q5. Obviously, there was room to add to the lineup in form of the Q3. And while we wait for the electric Q6 to take on the Tesla Model X, the four rings decided to launch something to whet our appetite.



That would be the all-new Q8 SUV. Set to go up against the likes of the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe, this could be a BIG product for Audi. Although people panned the X6 and even the GLE Coupe when it launched, these vehicles are out and about in high net worth areas in droves.



So, can Audi take a bit out of the competition? Get a taste of what the four rings has delivered, below.





The Audi Q8 is the sixth Volkswagen Group SUV to be launched on the same MLBevo platform in the last 3 years. How does it stack up among the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and Volkswagen Touareg? And is it better than rivals from other manufacturers, such as the BMW X6 and Range Rover Sport? Subscribe now:







Audi Q8













































































































